Ken Moelis-backed SPACs to raise over $1 bln in IPOs

March 2 (Reuters) - Three blank-check firms backed by billionaire investment banker Ken Moelis are looking to raise as much as $1.2 billion in their initial public offerings, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

