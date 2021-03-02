US Markets
Ken Moelis-backed SPACs to raise over $1 bln in IPOs

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published

Three blank-check firms backed by billionaire investment banker Ken Moelis are looking to raise as much as $1.2 billion in their initial public offerings, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.

