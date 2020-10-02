US Markets
MC

Ken Moelis-backed blank-check company seeks $500 mln in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Published

A blank-check company led by investment banker Ken Moelis is aiming to raise $500 million in a U.S. initial public offering, the firm said on Friday.

Oct 2 (Reuters) - A blank-check company led by investment banker Ken Moelis is aiming to raise $500 million in a U.S. initial public offering, the firm said on Friday.

The company, Atlas Crest Investment Corp, is looking to offer 50 million units at $10 apiece, according to a filing.

Moelis, the chairman of Atlas Crest, founded investment firm Moelis & Co MC.N in 2007, since when it has advised on about $3.5 trillion of M&A transactions. He has also served as president of UBS Investment Bank.

A special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is a shell vehicle that raises money in an IPO to buy and then merge with another company, typically within two years.

High-profile investors such as Bill Ackman and Michael Klein have raised billions through their SPACs this year.

Cantor is the sole book-running manager for Atlas Crest's offering.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MC

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular