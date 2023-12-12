Ken Griffin's Citadel to return about $7 bln in profit to investors -source

By Carolina Mandl

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Billionaire Ken Griffin's Citadel is planning to give back about $7 billion in profits to investors after a year of double-digit returns, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Its flagship multi-strategy Wellington fund returned 14.8% this year through November, a second source said.

Citadel declined to comment on the matter.

Last year, Citadel also returned roughly $7 billion in profits to its investors after posting gains of over 30%. Griffin's firm usually hands back money to clients as a way to keep its size compatible with the investment opportunities it sees on the horizon.

Citadel, which will start 2024 with $58 billion in assets under management, has outperformed many of its peers in recent year.

Israel Englander's Millennium Management is up 9.7% in the first nine months of 2023, one of the sources said. The hedge fund declined to comment on the matter.

The WSJ first reported on the money returned to investor earlier this morning.

On Tuesday, Griffin, the world's most successful hedge fund manager in terms of earnings, announced he and billionaire David Geffen donated $400 million to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Griffin has donated over $2 billion to charity during his lifetime, to causes from education to COVID-19 vaccines.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in New York and Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.