KEN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/6/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/6/23, Kenon Holdings Ltd (Symbol: KEN) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $2.79, payable on 4/19/23. As a percentage of KEN's recent stock price of $31.07, this dividend works out to approximately 8.98%, so look for shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd to trade 8.98% lower — all else being equal — when KEN shares open for trading on 4/6/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEN's low point in its 52 week range is $26.91 per share, with $62.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.15.

In Tuesday trading, Kenon Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

