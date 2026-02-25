Kempower Oyj (HLSE:KEMPOWR) Price Target Decreased by 10.95% to 15.89

The average one-year price target for Kempower Oyj (HLSE:KEMPOWR) has been revised to 15,89 € / share. This is a decrease of 10.95% from the prior estimate of 17,85 € dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12,12 € to a high of 21,00 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.31% from the latest reported closing price of 12,89 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kempower Oyj. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEMPOWR is 0.11%, an increase of 9.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 117K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEMPOWR by 39.91% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 74K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEMPOWR by 36.01% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEMPOWR by 18.75% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing a decrease of 26.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEMPOWR by 30.57% over the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

