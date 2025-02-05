KEMPER|DE Earnings Results: $KMPR Reports Quarterly Earnings

KEMPER|DE ($KMPR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.78 per share, beating estimates of $1.37 by $0.41. The company also reported revenue of $1,184,800,000, beating estimates of $1,104,500,196 by $80,299,804.
KEMPER|DE Insider Trading Activity
KEMPER|DE insiders have traded $KMPR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STUART B. PARKER sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,852,200
KEMPER|DE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of KEMPER|DE stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 776,005 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,530,306
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 476,330 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,175,212
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 468,338 shares (+137.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,685,702
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 375,324 shares (+81.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,988,595
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 217,403 shares (+12.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,315,933
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 216,274 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,246,782
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 215,644 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,208,195
