Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.31

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.31 per share on the 1st of March. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.4%, which is around the industry average.

Kemper Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Even though Kemper isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 15.5% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. It's nice to see things moving in the right direction, but this probably won't be enough for the company to turn a profit. The positive free cash flows give us some comfort, however, that the dividend could continue to be sustained.

NYSE:KMPR Historic Dividend February 8th 2022

Kemper Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.96 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.6% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Kemper has been growing its earnings per share at 16% a year over the past five years. Unprofitable companies aren't normally our pick for a dividend stock, but we like the growth that we have been seeing. If the company can become profitable soon, continuing on this trajectory would bode well for the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Kemper's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Kemper that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.