Kemper Names Bradley Camden Interim CFO, Effective Immediately

September 15, 2023 — 07:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Specialized insurer Kemper Corp. (KMPR) announced Friday the appointment of Bradley Camden, its Senior Vice President and Treasurer, as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Camden replaces James McKinney, who will serve as a senior advisor to the company. The new interim CFO will report to Joseph Lacher, Jr., Kemper's President, CEO and Chairman.

Kemper said it is initiating a formal search process to find a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

Camden joined Kemper in 2020 as Treasurer and has since led many critical strategic initiatives, including formation of Kemper Bermuda Ltd. and the Kemper Reciprocal exchange, as well as the company's capital market management, and ALM and risk management initiatives.

Prior to Kemper, he spent 15 years at Northern Trust Asset Management.

