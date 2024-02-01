Kemper (KMPR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Kemper (KMPR) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, down 14.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to -$0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kemper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio - Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Commercial Automobile Insurance : 79.1% versus 77.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 79.1% versus 77.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio - Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Personal Automobile Insurance : 77.8% compared to the 79.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 77.8% compared to the 79.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums : $865.60 million compared to the $872.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.8% year over year.

: $865.60 million compared to the $872.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.8% year over year. Revenues- Earned premiums : $1.06 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year.

: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year. Revenues- Net investment income : $104.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $108.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

: $104.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $108.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums : $84 million versus $107.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42% change.

: $84 million versus $107.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42% change. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Commercial Automobile : $166.30 million compared to the $156.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $166.30 million compared to the $156.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Total : $131.40 million compared to the $153.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.6% year over year.

: $131.40 million compared to the $153.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.6% year over year. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums- Accident and Health : $5.60 million compared to the $3.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -82.2% year over year.

: $5.60 million compared to the $3.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -82.2% year over year. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums- Life : $67.30 million versus $88.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.4% change.

: $67.30 million versus $88.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.4% change. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums- Property : $11.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%.

: $11.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Net investment income: $47.10 million compared to the $50.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.

Shares of Kemper have returned +23.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

