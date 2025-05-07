Kemper (KMPR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Kemper (KMPR) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, up 5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.65, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion, representing a surprise of -3.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kemper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Commercial Automobile Insurance - Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio : 76.9% versus 74.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 76.9% versus 74.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Personal Automobile Insurance - Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio : 69.9% versus 72% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 69.9% versus 72% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums : $99.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $97.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

: $99.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $97.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums : $962.20 million compared to the $980.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.

: $962.20 million compared to the $980.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year. Revenues- Net investment income : $101.20 million versus $106.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: $101.20 million versus $106.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Net investment income : $48.40 million versus $46.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.

: $48.40 million versus $46.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Personal Automobile : $753.70 million compared to the $789.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.

: $753.70 million compared to the $789.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Commercial Automobile : $208.50 million versus $202.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.6% change.

: $208.50 million versus $202.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.6% change. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Total : $148.80 million compared to the $144.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

: $148.80 million compared to the $144.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Other Income : $1.30 million versus $1.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.2% change.

: $1.30 million versus $1.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.2% change. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Net Investment Income : $50.50 million compared to the $51.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.9% year over year.

: $50.50 million compared to the $51.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.9% year over year. Revenues- Earned premiums: $1.09 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Shares of Kemper have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

