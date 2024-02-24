Kemper (KMPR) Price Target Increased by 8.41% to 70.99

The average one-year price target for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) has been revised to 70.99 / share. This is an increase of 8.41% from the prior estimate of 65.48 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.55% from the latest reported closing price of 57.46 / share.

Kemper Declares $0.31 Dividend

On February 7, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 20, 2024 will receive the payment on March 5, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $57.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.96%, the lowest has been 1.11%, and the highest has been 3.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kemper. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMPR is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 64,187K shares. The put/call ratio of KMPR is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,350K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,286K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,303K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,227K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 8.10% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,119K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 84.51% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,480K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,816K shares, representing an increase of 19.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 10.19% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,455K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,538K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Kemper Background Information

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation's leading specialized insurers. With $14.3 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.2 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has 9,500 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

