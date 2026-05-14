Kemper (KMPR) Price Target Decreased by 11.88% to 50.33

The average one-year price target for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) has been revised to $50.33 / share. This is a decrease of 11.88% from the prior estimate of $57.12 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $85.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.90% from the latest reported closing price of $29.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kemper. This is an decrease of 326 owner(s) or 53.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMPR is 0.03%, an increase of 85.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.27% to 60,192K shares. The put/call ratio of KMPR is 3.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,623K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,794K shares , representing a decrease of 4.71%.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,321K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,629K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,537K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,780K shares , representing a decrease of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 41.27% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,290K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares , representing an increase of 55.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 67.97% over the last quarter.

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