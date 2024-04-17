Kemper Corporation - Preferred Security (KMPB) Price Target Increased by 8.02% to 28.99

The average one-year price target for Kemper Corporation - Preferred Security (NYSE:KMPB) has been revised to 28.99 / share. This is an increase of 8.02% from the prior estimate of 26.84 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.01 to a high of 31.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.68% from the latest reported closing price of 21.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kemper Corporation - Preferred Security. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 43.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMPB is 0.29%, an increase of 61.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.05% to 1,387K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 547K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 6.35% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 315K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing an increase of 16.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 3.75% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 265K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 0.38% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 131K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 0.90% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 0.87% over the last quarter.

