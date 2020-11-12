Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KMPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KMPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.19, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMPR was $69.19, representing a -19.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.70 and a 28.58% increase over the 52 week low of $53.81.

KMPR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). KMPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.54. Zacks Investment Research reports KMPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.67%, compared to an industry average of -8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMPR Dividend History page.

