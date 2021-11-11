Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KMPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KMPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.37, the dividend yield is 2.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMPR was $61.37, representing a -26.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.98 and a 2.88% increase over the 52 week low of $59.65.

KMPR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). KMPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports KMPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -123.49%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kmpr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

