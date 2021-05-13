Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KMPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $76.99, the dividend yield is 1.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMPR was $76.99, representing a -10.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.70 and a 41.5% increase over the 52 week low of $54.41.

KMPR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). KMPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.05. Zacks Investment Research reports KMPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.21%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

