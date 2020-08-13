Dividends
KMPR

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KMPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KMPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $81.47, the dividend yield is 1.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMPR was $81.47, representing a -4.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.70 and a 51.4% increase over the 52 week low of $53.81.

KMPR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). KMPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.62. Zacks Investment Research reports KMPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.02%, compared to an industry average of -10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KMPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KMPR as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)
  • WisdomTree Trust (USMF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USMF with an increase of 44.86% over the last 100 days. KIE has the highest percent weighting of KMPR at 2.31%.

