Kemper Corporation - FXDFR DB REDEEM 15 (KMPB) Price Target Increased by 17.05% to 28.24

The average one-year price target for Kemper Corporation - FXDFR DB REDEEM 15 (NYSE:KMPB) has been revised to 28.24 / share. This is an increase of 17.05% from the prior estimate of 24.13 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.62 to a high of 36.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.24% from the latest reported closing price of 19.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kemper Corporation - FXDFR DB REDEEM 15. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMPB is 0.16%, a decrease of 20.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.76% to 1,547K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 483K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 2.81% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 276K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 55.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 98.02% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 193K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing a decrease of 97.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 53.34% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 174K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 29.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 29.50% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 115K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 9.56% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.