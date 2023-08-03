Kemper Corporation - FXDFR DB REDEEM 15 (KMPB) Price Target Decreased by 11.70% to 24.13

The average one-year price target for Kemper Corporation - FXDFR DB REDEEM 15 (NYSE:KMPB) has been revised to 24.13 / share. This is an decrease of 11.70% from the prior estimate of 27.32 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.32 to a high of 31.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.08% from the latest reported closing price of 17.73 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kemper Corporation - FXDFR DB REDEEM 15. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMPB is 0.18%, a decrease of 10.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.30% to 1,782K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 449K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 4.78% over the last quarter.
CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 382K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 276K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 55.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 98.02% over the last quarter.
PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 174K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 29.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 29.50% over the last quarter.
PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 115K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 9.56% over the last quarter.
