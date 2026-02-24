Kemper Corporation - Corporate Bond (KMPB) Price Target Increased by 26.42% to 46.11

The average one-year price target for Kemper Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:KMPB) has been revised to $46.11 / share. This is an increase of 26.42% from the prior estimate of $36.47 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.55 to a high of $66.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.80% from the latest reported closing price of $24.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kemper Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMPB is 0.32%, an increase of 47.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.40% to 651K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 485K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares , representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 2.73% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 146K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing a decrease of 57.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 39.67% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing a decrease of 309.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPB by 73.30% over the last quarter.

IPPP - Preferred-Plus ETF holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

