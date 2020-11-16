Kemper Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KMPR

In trading on Monday, shares of Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.99, changing hands as high as $72.35 per share. Kemper Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMPR's low point in its 52 week range is $53.81 per share, with $85.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.