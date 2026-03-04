Kemnay Loads Up MercadoLibre With 1,385 Shares in Q4 Buy

Key Points

Added 1,385 shares of MercadoLibre; estimated trade size was $2.91 million based on average fourth-quarter pricing.

Quarter-end position value increased by $1.42 million, reflecting both stock price movement and share additions.

Transaction value equaled 0.44% of fund’s 13F AUM.

Post-trade stake: 5,623 shares valued at $11.33 million.

Represents 1.71% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On February 17, 2026, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. disclosed a buy of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1,385 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated trade value, based on the quarterly average share price, was $2.91 million. The fund’s quarter-end holding reached 5,623 shares, with the position value rising by $1.42 million versus the prior quarter, a change reflecting both trading and stock price effects.

What else to know

This was a buy; the post-trade stake is 1.71% of Kemnay’s 13F AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: VNO: $194.17 million (29.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: EWJ: $70.20 million (10.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: COIN: $66.76 million (10.1% of AUM) NYSE: TSM: $38.87 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE: TMO: $23.26 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of February 16, 2026, MercadoLibre shares were priced at $1,988.26, down 3.77% over one year and trailing the S&P 500 by 15.56 percentage points.

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Feb. 13, 2026) $1,988.26 Market Capitalization $100.80 billion Revenue (TTM) $28.89 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.00 billion

Company/Etf snapshot

Offers an integrated suite of e-commerce, fintech, logistics, advertising, and online storefront solutions across Latin America, including the Mercado Libre Marketplace, Mercado Pago, Mercado Envios, Mercado Fondo, Mercado Credito, Mercado Libre Classifieds, Mercado Libre Ads, and Mercado Shops.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction fees on its marketplace, payment processing and financial services, advertising, logistics, and value-added services for merchants and consumers.

Serves businesses, merchants, and individual consumers in Latin America, targeting both online sellers and buyers seeking digital commerce and financial solutions.

MercadoLibre is a leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, operating at scale with over 84,000 employees and a diversified revenue base. The company leverages its integrated ecosystem of marketplace, payment, and logistics services to drive growth and maintain a strong competitive position in the region. Its strategy centers on expanding digital commerce and financial inclusion, supported by robust technology infrastructure and a broad customer reach.

What this transaction means for investors

Kemnay has held shares in MercadoLibre since the second quarter of 2020, when it bought 40,503 shares. During that time, it had steadily sold off shares, and its current share count is a small fraction of its original holding.

Times have changed, as it has now added shares in each of the last four quarters. However, share prices have declined since the spring of 2025 and have fallen further in Q1.

This indicates that Kemnay increasingly sees this company as a bargain, and it will be interesting to see whether the purchasing continues into Q1.

MercadoLibre has become an e-commerce, fintech, and logistics giant in Latin America. Even though its revenue growth has continued at a rapid pace, e-commerce competition and the rise in bad loans have weighed on the stock.

Nonetheless, this may signal an opportunity. Assuming it can reduce the percentage of non-performing loans and capitalize on improved economic conditions in Argentina and Venezuela, investors look back on the current downturn and see it as an excellent buying opportunity in the consumer discretionary stock.

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 4, 2026.

Will Healy has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

