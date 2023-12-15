Kemira Oyj (KOYJF) Price Target Increased by 19.66% to 18.75

The average one-year price target for Kemira Oyj (OTC:KOYJF) has been revised to 18.75 / share. This is an increase of 19.66% from the prior estimate of 15.66 dated February 8, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.68 to a high of 22.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.61% from the latest reported closing price of 16.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kemira Oyj. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOYJF is 0.20%, a decrease of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.82% to 16,610K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 2,920K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,372K shares, representing an increase of 18.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOYJF by 24.88% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,749K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,772K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOYJF by 11.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,426K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing an increase of 18.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOYJF by 3.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 922K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOYJF by 3.78% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 741K shares. No change in the last quarter.

