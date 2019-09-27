KEM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of KEMET Corp. (Symbol: KEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.19, changing hands as low as $17.88 per share. KEMET Corp. shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEM's low point in its 52 week range is $15.55 per share, with $23.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.95.

