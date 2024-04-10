Kelt Exploration Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSX: KEL.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.37, changing hands as high as $6.43 per share. Kelt Exploration Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEL's low point in its 52 week range is $4.56 per share, with $8.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.54.

