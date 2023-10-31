Kelt Exploration (KELTF) Price Target Increased by 8.38% to 6.77

The average one-year price target for Kelt Exploration (OTC:KELTF) has been revised to 6.77 / share. This is an increase of 8.38% from the prior estimate of 6.25 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.85 to a high of 7.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.71% from the latest reported closing price of 4.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kelt Exploration. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KELTF is 0.09%, an increase of 38.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.99% to 8,178K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,314K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,536K shares, representing an increase of 33.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELTF by 79.23% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,306K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares, representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELTF by 38.32% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,001K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELTF by 26.32% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 854K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELTF by 24.27% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 836K shares. No change in the last quarter.

