Kelt Exploration (KELTF) Price Target Increased by 5.20% to 6.25

The average one-year price target for Kelt Exploration (OTC:KELTF) has been revised to 6.25 / share. This is an increase of 5.20% from the prior estimate of 5.94 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.39 to a high of 8.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.93% from the latest reported closing price of 4.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kelt Exploration. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KELTF is 0.06%, a decrease of 2.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.44% to 11,850K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canoe Financial holds 4,475K shares.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,536K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,746K shares, representing a decrease of 13.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KELTF by 23.03% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,247K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELTF by 8.98% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 984K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 836K shares. No change in the last quarter.

