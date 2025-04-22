Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Retirement of COO Tony Andrukaitis and Appointment of Amanda Smith as Successor

Kelso Technologies announces leadership changes with Tony Andrukaitis retiring, Amanda Smith becoming COO, and Mark Temen joining the Board.

Kelso Technologies Inc. has announced that Anthony Andrukaitis will retire from his positions on the Board of Directors and as Chief Operating Officer, effective June 3rd and June 30th, 2025, respectively. Amanda Smith will take over as COO on July 1, 2025. Andrukaitis, who has been with the company since 2011, played a key role in supporting management transitions and mentoring Smith. Additionally, Mark Temen has been appointed as the sixth member of the Board of Directors, bringing valuable financial and business experience. The company acknowledges Andrukaitis's contributions and looks forward to a smooth transition as it continues to focus on innovation and safety in transportation equipment.

Anthony Andrukaitis' retirement marks a significant leadership transition with the promotion of Amanda Smith to Chief Operating Officer, indicating the company’s commitment to internal talent development and continuity.

The appointment of Mark Temen to the Board of Directors adds financial expertise, enhancing the board’s governance and strategic decision-making capabilities.

The company anticipates a seamless transition in leadership, which may positively impact operational stability and employee morale.

The retirement of Tony Andrukaitis, who played a crucial role in guiding the company through challenging periods, could lead to uncertainties regarding leadership stability and operational continuity.

The elimination of the Executive Vice President of Operations position may indicate ongoing financial challenges and a need for cost-cutting measures, which could impact the company's operational efficiency.

The mention of potential risks affecting the rail industry, including high interest rates and supply chain issues, suggests that the company may face significant challenges in fulfilling customer orders and achieving expected business growth.

Who is retiring from Kelso Technologies Inc.?

Anthony (Tony) Andrukaitis will retire from the Board of Directors and as Chief Operating Officer in 2025.

Who will succeed Tony Andrukaitis as COO?

Amanda Smith will take over the role of Chief Operating Officer starting July 1, 2025.

Why is Tony Andrukaitis retiring now?

Tony's retirement follows a delayed period due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strategic mentoring of Amanda Smith.

What new board member was appointed at Kelso Technologies?

Mark Temen of Phoenix, Arizona, has been appointed as the sixth member of the Kelso Board.

What is Kelso Technologies known for?

Kelso Technologies specializes in transportation equipment, focusing on rail and automotive transportation innovations.

WEST KELOWNA, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelso Technologies Inc. (TSX: KLS) (“Kelso” or “the Company”) announces that Anthony (Tony) Andrukaitis will retire from the Board of Directors effective June 3rd, 2025, and as Chief Operating Officer effective June 30th, 2025. Executive Vice President Amanda Smith will assume the role of COO starting July 1, 2025. The company and the board are pleased to welcome Mark Temen of Phoenix, Arizona, as the sixth member of the Kelso Board.





Since October 24, 2011, Mr. Andrukaitis has diligently served in his role, effectively building a strong team in Bonham and mentoring Ms. Smith to assume his roles and responsibilities.





“It has been a pleasure working with Tony over the last five years,” says Frank Busch, President and CEO. “Tony was particularly helpful through the management changes during summer and autumn of 2024. Tony’s guidance with corporate and industry knowledge helped the new management team get up to speed quickly, resulting in a smooth transition.”





Mr. Andrukaitis oversaw the operations of the Bonham, Texas facilities as well as the development and production of the Company’s rail product line. Tony’s retirement was previously delayed due to the difficult period of the COVID 19 pandemic and related rail recession. Tony used some of that time to mentor EVP Amanda Smith to assume his duties as COO.





“Tony's patience, kindness and leadership guided Kelso through extreme business challenges, market fluctuations and economic uncertainties while maintaining a positive culture,” says incoming COO, Amanda Smith. “With his industry knowledge, extensive network and relationships, I've been fortunate to have him mentor, support and invest in me and my personal development as his successor.”





The Company anticipates a seamless transfer to Ms. Smith on July 1



st



, 2025, at which time she will fully assume the role of COO. As part of management’s ongoing efforts to reduce expenses, the position of Executive Vice President of Operations will be eliminated.





The Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Temen to fill the vacant seat on Kelso Technologies Inc’s Board of Directors. Mr. Temen was nominated by shareholders and brings years of finance and business experience to the Board.





"Mark Temen’s appointment contributes financial expertise to the board," says Laura Roach, Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. "Mr. Temen's knowledge, network, and business experience will complement the existing members and enhance board governance."





The Board and Management of Kelso Technologies Inc. welcome the addition of Mark Temen to the board. We thank Mr. Andrukaitis for his lengthy, loyal and diligent service to the company and its stakeholders, and we wish him a very happy and well-deserved retirement.







About Kelso Technologies







Kelso is a diverse transportation equipment company that specializes in the creation, production, sales and distribution of proprietary products used in rail and automotive transportation. The Company’s rail equipment business has been developed as a designer and reliable domestic supplier of unique high-quality tank car valves that provide for the safe handling and containment of commodities during rail transport. Kelso products are specifically designed to address the challenging issues of public safety, worker well-being and potential environmental harm while providing effective and efficient operational advantages to customers. Kelso’s innovation objectives are to create products that diminish the potentially dangerous effects of human and technology error through the use of the Company’s portfolio of proprietary products.





