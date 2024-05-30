Kelso Group Holdings Plc Celebrates AGM Success

Insight Business Support Plc (GB:KLSO) has released an update.

Kelso Group Holdings Plc, a main market listed acquisition vehicle, announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM), despite votes against three resolutions by two shareholder accounts. The company, which launched in November 2022, is focused on identifying undervalued opportunities in the UK stock market, particularly where a business’s individual parts are worth more than its current market valuation. Kelso’s management and Board, holding a significant 20.5% equity stake, are seasoned in adding value to UK small and mid-cap public markets.

