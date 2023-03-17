Kelsian plunges to bottom of ASX on discounted raising to fund U.S. buy

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters

March 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Kelsian Group KLS.AX fell more than 11% on Friday, on track for their worst day in nearly seven months, after the Australian transit operator undertook a discounted placement to fund its $325 million acquisition of a U.S.-based bus operator.

Kelsian said on Wednesday it would fund the acquisition of All Aboard America! Holdings via an equity raising of A$281 million ($188.35 million) and A$226 million debt.

Shares of the Australian tour operator, which were halted from trading on Tuesday, fell as much as 11.6% to A$5.615 after Monday's near 4% drop, while the ASX 200 benchmark .AXJO was trading about 0.3% higher. .AX

The stock, which has declined about 12% so far in the week, was the biggest loser on the benchmark index.

Through the capital raise, Kelsian said it raised A$233 million from shareholders at an offer price of A$5.55 apiece, which implies a discount of 11.4% to the stock's last close on March 13.

Cameron McDonald, an analyst at E&P Financial, believes the acquisition is an "appropriately sized step out acquisition with a considered fund mixing", especially taking into consideration the company's previously flagged desire to expand its footing internationally.

Analysts at UBS said in a note published on Wednesday that the acquisition paved the way to a fresh offshore market, which will provide Kelsian with exposure to growth sectors like technology and oil and gas.

