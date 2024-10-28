News & Insights

Kelsian Group Updates Board and Reaffirms FY25 Earnings

October 28, 2024 — 10:09 pm EDT

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Kelsian Group Limited has announced a significant refresh of its Board, with new appointments aimed at enhancing governance and strategic execution. The company reaffirmed its financial expectations for FY25, projecting an underlying EBITDA between $283 million and $295 million. As Kelsian continues to expand its reach in public transport and tourism, the balanced skills and experience of the refreshed Board are expected to drive long-term value for shareholders.

