Kelsian Group Updates Board and Reaffirms FY25 Earnings

Kelsian Group Limited has announced a significant refresh of its Board, with new appointments aimed at enhancing governance and strategic execution. The company reaffirmed its financial expectations for FY25, projecting an underlying EBITDA between $283 million and $295 million. As Kelsian continues to expand its reach in public transport and tourism, the balanced skills and experience of the refreshed Board are expected to drive long-term value for shareholders.

