Kelsian Group Secures Major Jersey Bus Contract

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Kelsian Group Limited has secured a new 10-year contract to operate public bus services on Jersey Island, valued at an estimated A$260 million. The deal involves deploying a fleet of approximately 80 buses, with plans to significantly expand the zero-emission fleet by 2035. Despite losing a similar contract in Guernsey, Kelsian aims to enhance sustainable transport solutions on Jersey.

For further insights into AU:KLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.