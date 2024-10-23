News & Insights

Kelsian Group Secures Major Jersey Bus Contract

October 23, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Kelsian Group Limited has secured a new 10-year contract to operate public bus services on Jersey Island, valued at an estimated A$260 million. The deal involves deploying a fleet of approximately 80 buses, with plans to significantly expand the zero-emission fleet by 2035. Despite losing a similar contract in Guernsey, Kelsian aims to enhance sustainable transport solutions on Jersey.

