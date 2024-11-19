Kelsian Group Issues New Equity Securities to Employees

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Kelsian Group Limited has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities, including 292,119 performance rights and 48,005 restricted rights, as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move reflects the company’s strategy to motivate and retain talent while potentially aligning employee interests with shareholder value.

