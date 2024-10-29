News & Insights

Kelsian Group Faces Investor Challenge on Pay

October 29, 2024 — 12:48 am EDT

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Kelsian Group Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting revealed significant investor dissatisfaction, with over 25% voting against the FY24 Remuneration Report, marking a ‘first strike’ under the Corporations Act. This outcome highlights potential concerns about executive pay within the company, a topic of interest for investors tracking corporate governance.

