Kelsian Group Faces Investor Challenge on Pay

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Kelsian Group Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting revealed significant investor dissatisfaction, with over 25% voting against the FY24 Remuneration Report, marking a ‘first strike’ under the Corporations Act. This outcome highlights potential concerns about executive pay within the company, a topic of interest for investors tracking corporate governance.

