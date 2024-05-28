Kelsian Group Enhances Financial Flexibility

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Kelsian Group Limited has successfully renegotiated and expanded its corporate debt facilities, increasing the total to approximately A$1,390 million in unsecured funding. This strategic financial move provides the company with better pricing, more flexibility, and extended maturity dates, positioning it for future growth without significant debt maturation until 2027. The new debt structure is designed to support Kelsian’s short and medium-term growth strategy and capitalizes on market opportunities.

