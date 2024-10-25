Kelsian Group Director Increases Stake Through DRP

News & Insights

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Kelsian Group Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of Director Diane Grady, who has increased her stake by acquiring 799 additional ordinary shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This acquisition raises her total holdings to 34,263 shares, reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects.

