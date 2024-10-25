Kelsian Group Director Increases Stake Through DRP

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Kelsian Group Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of Director Diane Grady, who has increased her stake by acquiring 799 additional ordinary shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This acquisition raises her total holdings to 34,263 shares, reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:KLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.