Kelsian Group Director Increases Stake with New Rights

November 19, 2024 — 12:30 am EST

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Kelsian Group Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Clinton Feuerherdt, with the acquisition of 259,088 unlisted performance rights and 48,005 unlisted restricted rights under the Kelsian Rights Plan. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests, as approved in their 2024 AGM. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it signifies potential future growth and strategic alignment within the company.

