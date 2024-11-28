Kelsian Group Director Increases Shareholding

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Kelsian Group Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Neil Espie Smith, who has increased his holdings by acquiring 33,179 additional ordinary shares. The acquisitions were made through on-market purchases at a price of $3.69 per share, raising his total shareholding to 26,547,582 shares. This move may indicate the director’s confidence in the company’s future performance, drawing attention from investors interested in the stock market.

