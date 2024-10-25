Kelsian Group Director Increases Shareholding

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Kelsian Group Limited has reported a change in the indirect shareholding of its director, Fiona Hele, as she acquired 1,804 additional ordinary shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This acquisition increases her total holdings to 77,387 shares, reflecting her ongoing confidence in the company. Investors may see this as a positive indicator of the company’s performance and prospects.

