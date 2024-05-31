Kelsian Group Director Buys More Shares

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Fiona Hele, a director at Kelsian Group Limited, has increased her stake in the company through an on-market purchase, acquiring an additional 5,895 ordinary shares at $5.08 each, bringing her total holdings to 65,583 shares. This change in director’s interest was reported to the ASX following the regulatory guidelines, reflecting a positive stance from the director regarding the company’s stock. No changes in director’s interests in contracts were reported, and the transactions did not occur during a closed period.

