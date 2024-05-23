Kelsian Group Director Boosts Share Holdings

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Director Terry Dodd of Kelsian Group Limited has increased his indirect holdings in the company through an on-market purchase of 9,500 ordinary shares at $5.2770 each, bringing his total ownership to 5,828,510 shares across various entities. This transaction, reported to the ASX under the listing rule 3.19A.2, indicates a bolstered confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:KLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.