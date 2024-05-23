News & Insights

Stocks

Kelsian Group Director Boosts Share Holdings

May 23, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Director Terry Dodd of Kelsian Group Limited has increased his indirect holdings in the company through an on-market purchase of 9,500 ordinary shares at $5.2770 each, bringing his total ownership to 5,828,510 shares across various entities. This transaction, reported to the ASX under the listing rule 3.19A.2, indicates a bolstered confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:KLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.