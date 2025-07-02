KellyOCG + Sevenstep Recognized as Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2025 RPO Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment

KellyOCG + Sevenstep recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2025 RPO Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

KellyOCG® + Sevenstep, a part of Kelly's talent solutions business, has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2025 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. This accolade follows the recent integration of KellyOCG’s RPO specialty and Sevenstep. The PEAK Matrix® evaluates global RPO providers based on market impact, vision, and capabilities across seven categories. KellyOCG + Sevenstep stands out for its extensive global reach in 71 countries and a comprehensive range of talent acquisition solutions, including enterprise RPO and advanced analytics. This recognition highlights the firm's strong technology infrastructure and its ability to address diverse industry needs. Amy Bush, president of KellyOCG + Sevenstep, emphasized that this recognition reflects their effective combination of resources and focus on delivering flexible, outcome-oriented solutions for clients.

TROY, Mich., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



KellyOCG



®



+ Sevenstep



, the permanent hiring solutions business of leading specialty talent solutions provider



Kelly



(Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), has been named a Leader and Star Performer on



Everest Group’s 2025 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix



®



Assessment – Global



. The recognition comes just months after the formal integration of KellyOCG’s RPO specialty and Motion Recruitment Partners’ talent acquisition brand, Sevenstep.





Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix



®



provides an objective, data-driven assessment of global RPO providers based on their market impact, vision and capability. Providers are assessed in seven categories: market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of service offerings, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy. They are ranked as Leaders, Major Contenders or Aspirants. Star Performers are identified based on year-over-year performance movement on the PEAK Matrix



®



.





KellyOCG + Sevenstep’s leadership position among RPO providers reflects the company’s global footprint – now expanded to 71 countries with 33 in-country teams – and its end-to-end talent acquisition capabilities, encompassing enterprise and project RPO, sourcing for niche roles, executive search, consulting, advanced data and predictive analytics technology, and total talent management. These capabilities are delivered through end-to-end and modular solutions shaped to align and evolve with each client’s needs and challenges.





“The post-merger entity of KellyOCG + Sevenstep has created a strong RPO value proposition and portfolio,” Sailesh Hota, practice director at Everest Group, said. “It has experience in catering to most major industries and supports hiring across both high-volume and specialized white-collar roles. This breadth is well complemented by a strong technology stack which combines Sevenstep’s Sevayo



®



Insights and KellyOCG’s Helix platforms. All of these capabilities combined with advisory support and value-added services have contributed to its positioning as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group’s RPO Services PEAK Matrix



®



Assessment 2025 – Global."





“Being named an RPO Leader and Star Performer by Everest Group validates the power of our combined capabilities at KellyOCG + Sevenstep,” said Amy Bush, RPO president at KellyOCG + Sevenstep. “Together, we deliver the scale, speed and strategic expertise that global organizations need to win talent in any market. With flexible, modular solutions and a relentless focus on outcomes, we help our clients build agile, high-performing talent functions that are truly ready for anything.”







About KellyOCG



®



+ Sevenstep







KellyOCG + Sevenstep is a leading permanent hiring solutions provider and part of Kelly’s outsourced workforce solutions business line that spans all facets of the employee and contingent workforce. Kelly connects companies with the talent they need to fuel and grow their business through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services provider (MSP), total talent management solutions and consulting. KellyOCG + Sevenstep combines decades of people industry experience and expertise with a continued investment in technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs. Learn more at





www.SevenstepTalent.com





and





www.KellyOCG.com





.







About Everest Group







Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix



®



assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix



®



to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at



www.everestgrp.com



.







Disclaimer







Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix



®



Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix



®



reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix



®



reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit



Everest Group PEAK Matrix



®



Reports



.







Media Contact







Christian Taske





248-561-8823







christian.taske@kellyservices.com







