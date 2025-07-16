KellyOCG + Sevenstep received the Morton Long-Term Partnership Award at the 2025 TIARA Talent Awards for sustained success in RPO.

KellyOCG® + Sevenstep, a leading provider of permanent hiring solutions and part of Kelly, received the Morton Long-Term Partnership Award at the 2025 TIARA Talent Solutions Awards - US. This award recognizes successful long-term client relationships demonstrated over a minimum of five years. The partnership between KellyOCG + Sevenstep and a Fortune 10 global healthcare company showcased the ability to adapt during major organizational changes, including significant hiring fluctuations due to external factors. Their RPO services effectively supported the client through various challenges, including a rapid transition to remote work and scaling hiring efforts. The award highlights the commitment and consultative approach that KellyOCG + Sevenstep maintains with clients to deliver valuable talent acquisition solutions.

KellyOCG + Sevenstep won the Morton Long-Term Partnership Award at the 2025 TIARA Talent Solutions Awards, showcasing their exceptional client relationship and commitment to success over six years.

The award highlights their ability to adapt and scale hiring solutions effectively in response to significant organizational shifts and crises, demonstrating their agility and empathy in talent acquisition.

This recognition establishes KellyOCG + Sevenstep as a trusted advisor and leading provider in talent solutions, enhancing their reputation within the industry.

The successful partnership with a Fortune 10 global healthcare enterprise illustrates their capacity to handle complex hiring needs across multiple business segments and brands, underscoring their extensive capabilities in the talent acquisition space.

The press release emphasizes the company's response to significant hiring challenges, including an 80% decrease in hiring volume over two weeks, which may indicate underlying instability in the business environment.

The need for the talent acquisition team to scale rapidly from 35 to 105 personnel within a single quarter could suggest previous shortcomings in workforce planning and flexibility.

By highlighting the transformation during major organizational changes, it may raise concerns about the company's agility and readiness for unforeseen challenges in the future.

What award did KellyOCG + Sevenstep receive in 2025?

KellyOCG + Sevenstep was awarded the Morton Long-Term Partnership Award at the 2025 TIARA Talent Solutions Awards.

How long has the partnership between KellyOCG + Sevenstep and their client lasted?

The partnership has lasted over six years, demonstrating sustained success and continuous improvement.

What type of client did KellyOCG + Sevenstep support?

They supported a Fortune 10 global healthcare enterprise focused on pharmacy, technology, and benefits operations.

What unique capabilities does KellyOCG + Sevenstep offer?

They provide integrated talent data, analytics platforms, and extensive global talent acquisition capabilities.

Why is KellyOCG + Sevenstep considered a trusted advisor?

They prioritize consultative problem-solving and develop solutions that drive success in uncertain business environments.

TROY, Mich., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



KellyOCG



®



+ Sevenstep



, the permanent hiring solutions business of leading specialty talent solutions provider Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), was recognized at the 2025



TIARA Talent Solutions Awards - US



with the Morton Long-Term Partnership Award.





The TIARA Talent Awards - US, presented by TALiNT Partners, celebrate the best recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed service provider (MSP), and talent solutions providers. The Morton Long-Term Partnership Award recognizes a relationship over at least five years that demonstrates sustained success and continuous improvement.





“KellyOCG + Sevenstep impressed judges with their transformative collaboration with their client, scaling annual hires while navigating major organizational shifts and crises with agility and empathy,” TALiNT Partners noted in the award announcement.





The recognition is based on a six-year RPO relationship between KellyOCG + Sevenstep and a Fortune 10 global healthcare enterprise focused on pharmacy, technology, and benefits operations. Since 2019, this relationship has helped the client successfully navigate numerous challenges and changes in hiring needs, from a rapid enterprise pivot to a work-from-home setting, to resizing TA for an 80% hiring volume decrease over two weeks and a hiring rebound that required the RPO team to expand from 35 to 105 over one quarter. KellyOCG + Sevenstep’s talent data integration and analytics platform, its expanded global footprint, and its breadth of capabilities as an integrated business were essential to the successful growth of this and all other client relationships.





Today, KellyOCG + Sevenstep supports this healthcare customer across 25 business segments and three brands in tandem with its talent acquisition and people team, its enterprise talent office, and business leaders to handle 10,000 hires annually. As a trusted advisor, the KellyOCG + Sevenstep RPO team is viewed as the client’s number one provider of unique value-added talent acquisition services and overflow recruitment support. The relationship extends across US RPO, EMEA RPO and EMEA MSP programs.





“The Long-Term Partnership Award reflects the value of the trusting relationships KellyOCG + Sevenstep builds with clients,” said Greg Karr, Executive Vice President, Client Solutions at KellyOCG + Sevenstep. “Our talent solutions prioritize consultative problem-solving, establishing a shared commitment to every client’s success, and driving creative approaches to new demands. Clients trust us to give them a ready-for-everything talent advantage in an uncertain business environment, and we build our solutions to deliver.”





“KellyOCG + Sevenstep demonstrated the power of experience and commitment in cultivating a long-term client partnership,” said Ken Brotherston, Chief Executive at TALiNT Partners. “Their ability to align with the human and technological demands of rapid team reduction, expansion, and transformation to encompass a complex global enterprise is the kind of value employers need in a talent solutions partner. We are proud to highlight this relationship that brings that value to life.”







About KellyOCG



®



+ Sevenstep







KellyOCG + Sevenstep is a leading permanent hiring solutions provider and part of Kelly’s outsourced workforce solutions business line that spans all facets of the employee and contingent workforce. Kelly connects companies with the talent they need to fuel and grow their business through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services provider (MSP), total talent management solutions and consulting. KellyOCG + Sevenstep combines decades of people industry experience and expertise with a continued investment in technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs. Learn more at



www.SevenstepTalent.com



and



www.KellyOCG.com



.







Media Contact







Christian Taske





248-561-8823







christian.taske@kellyservices.com







