KellyOCG Achieves Partner-Level Supplier Status in John Deere's 2024 Achieving Excellence Program

KellyOCG recognized as a Partner-level supplier by John Deere for outstanding service and continuous improvement in 2024.

KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting division of Kelly, has achieved Partner-level status in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program for 2024, marking the highest supplier rating from Deere & Company. This recognition is awarded based on KellyOCG's exceptional quality of products and services, as well as its commitment to continuous improvement in key performance areas such as quality, delivery, and relationship management. Having received this honor five times, KellyOCG provides Managed Service Provider and Recruitment Process Outsourcing solutions for John Deere in the U.S. and Canada. Vice President Leigh Epps expressed pride in the partnership, emphasizing the collaborative effort to build a skilled and agile workforce that supports John Deere's business goals.

$KELYA Insider Trading Activity

$KELYA insiders have traded $KELYA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KELYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL H MALAN (Senior Vice President) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $48,584

TROY R ANDERSON (Executive Vice President, CFO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,354

$KELYA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $KELYA stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TROY, Mich., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



KellyOCG









, the outsourcing and consulting group of



Kelly



(Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2024 in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating.





KellyOCG is a supplier of Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) solutions to John Deere’s operation in the U.S. and Canada. It was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.





Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, delivery, process alignment, value creation and relationship. John Deere Supply Chain created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement. KellyOCG has been recognized as a Partner-level supplier five times.





"This recognition means a lot to us at KellyOCG because it reflects the trust and collaboration we’ve built with Deere & Company over the years,” KellyOCG Vice President Leigh Epps said. “We’re proud to play a role in helping them find great people who not only get the job done but move their business forward. Together, we’re building a workforce that’s skilled, agile, and ready for what’s next.”







About KellyOCG

















KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit



kellyocg.com



or connect with us on



LinkedIn



to learn more.







Media Contact







Christian Taske





248-561-8823







christian.taske@kellyservices.com







