News & Insights

Markets
KELYA

Kelly Services Says Troy Anderson Succeeds Olivier Thirot As CFO To Complete CFO Transition

November 26, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA), a specialty talent solutions provider, announced Tuesday the completion of its previously announced CFO transition. Troy Anderson, who joined Kelly in October 2024, will succeed Olivier Thirot as the Company's chief financial officer, effective December 2, 2024.

Thirot will retire as an officer of Kelly, while continuing to serve the Company as a strategic advisor.

Anderson has more than 30 years of experience in accounting, financial planning and analysis, external reporting, investor relations, expense management, and financial strategy.

Most recently, he has served Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KELYA
KELYB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.