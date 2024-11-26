Kelly Services Says Troy Anderson Succeeds Olivier Thirot As CFO To Complete CFO Transition

(RTTNews) - Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA), a specialty talent solutions provider, announced Tuesday the completion of its previously announced CFO transition. Troy Anderson, who joined Kelly in October 2024, will succeed Olivier Thirot as the Company's chief financial officer, effective December 2, 2024.

Thirot will retire as an officer of Kelly, while continuing to serve the Company as a strategic advisor.

Anderson has more than 30 years of experience in accounting, financial planning and analysis, external reporting, investor relations, expense management, and financial strategy.

Most recently, he has served Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

