Kelly Services Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kelly Services (KELYB):

Earnings: -$0.9 million in Q4 vs. $71.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q4 vs. $1.80 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $7.0 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.30 per share Revenue: $1.23 billion in Q4 vs. $1.25 billion in the same period last year.

