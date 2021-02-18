Markets
KELYA

Kelly Services Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kelly Services (KELYB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $23.4 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $17.0 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $16.5 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $1.24 billion from $1.34 billion last year.

Kelly Services earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $16.5 Mln. vs. $28.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KELYA KELYB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More