Kelly Services Q3 Results Miss Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Specialty talent solutions provider Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA, KELYB) reported Wednesday that its net income for the third quarter more than doubled to $34.8 million or $0.87 per share from $16.7 million or $0.42 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.25 per share, compared to $0.29 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from services for the quarter increased 15.1 percent to $1.20 billion from $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year. It was up 14.5 percent in constant currency.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share on revenues of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Kelly also reported that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on December 8, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 24, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.