Kelly Services Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kelly Services (KELYB) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $34.8 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $16.7 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $10.1 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $1.20 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Kelly Services earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $10.1 Mln. vs. $11.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q3): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

