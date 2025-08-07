Kelly Services Q2 Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Talent solutions provider Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA, KELYB) reported that net earnings for the second quarter surged to $19.0 million or $0.52 per share from $4.6 million or $0.12 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.54 per share, compared to $0.71 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew 4.2 percent to $1.10 billion from $1.06 billion in the same quarter. It was down 3.3 percent on an organic basis.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects year-over-year revenue decline of 5 to 7 percent, driven by reduced demand for U.S. federal contractors and from certain large customers.

Kelly also announced that it has appointed Nick Zuhlke as vice president, controller and chief accounting officer, effective August 11, 2025. He succeeds Laura Lockhart, whose planned retirement was previously announced by the Company.

On Wednesday, Kelly's board of directors declared a dividend of $0.075 per share, payable on September 3, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2025.

